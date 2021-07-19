King Faisal owner blasts ‘greedy’ Asante Kotoko after great relegation escape

Alhaji Karim Grunsah is King Faisal FC's Football Administrator

King Faisal owner Alhaji Karim Grunsah has lashed out at "greedy" Asante Kotoko following the side's escape from relegation from the country's top-tier.

The outspoken football administrator has taken a potshot at the club, claiming the Ghanaian giants worked against them in the relegation fight.



He claims the record Ghana Premier League title holders should be 'ashamed" of themselves for failing to achieve their target of seeing Faisal relegated from the top-flight.



"They (Kotoko) should be ashamed of themselves," he fumed on Asempa FM.



"They are greedy and wanted King Faisal to be relegated. They did everything possible to ensure we are relegated. But they forgot that they are not God.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia for all the financial support."



The Kumasi-based side managed a 0-0 draw against Liberty Professionals to stay afloat.



Faisal had their destiny in their own hands and did just that after Elmina Sharks beat Asante Kotoko 1-0.