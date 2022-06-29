King Faisal part ways with 4 players - Reports

King Faisal

King Faisal part ways with 4 players - Report

King Faisal beat Legon Cities



Pius Baffour leaves King Faisal after two seasons



King Faisal finished 14th on the GPL table



Ghana Premier League side, King Faisal, have parted ways with four players following the end of 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.



According to Oyerepa FM, Atta Kusi, Richard Akrofi, Yakubu Wadudu, and Pius Baffour have been freed.

Atta Kusi, a former Kotoko player, joined Faisal on loan for the second round of last season before signing a permanent deal.



Former Hearts of Oak player Richard Akrofi, like Kusi, joined Faisal temporarily in March 2021 before becoming a permanent member at the start of the 2021/2022 season.



On the other hand, Wadudu and Baffour have been at the club for two seasons.



King Faisal had a hot start to the season, winning six, losing two, and drawing two of their first ten games.



During their winning streak, they had some incredible away victories. The Green and Whites defeated their neighbours, Asante Kotoko 3-2 and Aduana Stars 3-1.

However, they dropped to the bottom of the table after losing 12 of their next 15 games, including a run of 7 straight defeats.



The 'Insha Allah' lads avoided relegation by defeating Legon Cities 2-1 on the final day to finish two points above the drop zone.



