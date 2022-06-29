0
Menu
Sports

King Faisal part ways with 4 players - Reports

Team King Faisal King Faisal

Wed, 29 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

King Faisal part ways with 4 players - Report

King Faisal beat Legon Cities

Pius Baffour leaves King Faisal after two seasons

King Faisal finished 14th on the GPL table

Ghana Premier League side, King Faisal, have parted ways with four players following the end of 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.

According to Oyerepa FM, Atta Kusi, Richard Akrofi, Yakubu Wadudu, and Pius Baffour have been freed.

Atta Kusi, a former Kotoko player, joined Faisal on loan for the second round of last season before signing a permanent deal.

Former Hearts of Oak player Richard Akrofi, like Kusi, joined Faisal temporarily in March 2021 before becoming a permanent member at the start of the 2021/2022 season.

On the other hand, Wadudu and Baffour have been at the club for two seasons.

King Faisal had a hot start to the season, winning six, losing two, and drawing two of their first ten games.

During their winning streak, they had some incredible away victories. The Green and Whites defeated their neighbours, Asante Kotoko 3-2 and Aduana Stars 3-1.

However, they dropped to the bottom of the table after losing 12 of their next 15 games, including a run of 7 straight defeats.

The 'Insha Allah' lads avoided relegation by defeating Legon Cities 2-1 on the final day to finish two points above the drop zone.

EE/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Organizers of Arise Ghana demo ‘wanted’ by Police
Police planted 'agent provocateurs' - Arise Ghana organizers
Police planted 'agent provocateurs' - Arise Ghana organizers
Arise Ghana Demo: Martin Kpebu slams Police
I will petition Twitter to ban Ablakwa, Sam George - NPP Communicator
13-year-old girl bitten to death by cobra on cocoa farm at Dadieso
What a shame - Police's first reaction after Arise Ghana demo turned murky
Celebrity Dampare should stop frying kelewele, bofrot and call his men to order – Edem Agbana
Chaos as tear gas, stones fly, police and protestors clash at Arise Ghana demo
Kwesi Pratt is nowhere close to what I have achieved in politics - John Boadu shades
Related Articles: