King Faisal players pocket GH¢1000 each after avoiding relegation

King Faisal players receive Ghc1000.00 each after avoiding relegation

Players of King Faisal have been awarded GH¢1000.00 each for maintaining their status in the Ghana Premier League.

The 'Insha Allah' side fought hard to picked a point against Liberty Professionals in their final game of the season at the Red Bull Arena at Sogakope.



King Faisal after a torrid start of the season finished the campaign on the 15th position with 41 points.



According to the bankroller and owner and the club, Alhaji Grusah, the players were awarded GH¢1000.00 each after fighting hard to stay in the top-flight.



"We have been paying a winning bonus of Ghc1000.00 but we decided to pay each GH¢1000.00 after avoiding relegation," Grusah said in an interview with Asempa FM.



"We did not start well as a team but were determined to stay in the Premier League and at the end of the day, we were able to achieve our target.

He also lauded Vice President, Dr Bawumia for helping to clear the outstanding wages and bonuses.



“I want to say a big thank you to the future president of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for helping the club to stay in the Ghana Premier League,” he said.



“We were owing the players salaries and bonuses but Dr Bawumia devoted to paying all the debt and talked the players to ensure the club stay in the Premier League and they did just that.



“We are grateful to him for helping us to maintain our status in the Ghana Premier League,” he added.