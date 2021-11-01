King Faisal's Evans Sarfo wins MOTM in WAFA win

Former Karela player, Evans Sarfo

King Faisal midfielder, Evans Sarfo was named NASCO Man of the Match in their 1-0 win over ten-man WAFA at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, 31 October 2021.

The offensive middle man made it difficult for their stubborn opponent who played the greater part of the second half with a man down.



Substitute striker Zubairu Ibrahim tapped in Ibrahim Osman's cross on the 90th-minute mark to snatch the points.

The Academy Boys played the greater part of the second half with a one-man down after striker Marvin Owusu got sent off for a second booking.



Striker Ibrahim Osman had the first chance of the match after three minutes but WAFA captain Konadu Yiadom put in strong clearance.