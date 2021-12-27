King Faisal's dressing room robbed during defeat at Bechem United- phones & wallets stolen

King Faisal players

King Faisal had a miserable Boxing Day experience-after having their dressing-room broken into and robbed during a Ghana Premier League match at Bechem United.

The Kumasi-based side suffered a painful 1-0 defeat only to return to the changing room after the final whistle for the nasty surprise.



According to the King Faisal, they had mobile phones and wallets of the players and technical team stolen.



The club lodged a complaint at the Bechem Police Station but no arrests have been made.



A club tweet read: ''Even more disappointing was that numerous items such as phones and wallets were stolen from the changing room. Please be vigilant if using Bechem United facilities in future.



''It Is 7: 50pm and we still find ourselves within the premises of the Bechem Police Station lodging complaint on the incident of theft that happened in our changing room early on.



''The police have been very helpful so far.''

