King Faisal's problems are deep rooted - Communication member Abdul Wadudu

King Faisal risks going into relegation

Communication member of Ghana Premier League side, Kumasi King Faisal, Abdul Wadudu though could not be handpicking the bad luck hitting the outfit since the commencement of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League round insists a lot is wrong.

The Insha Allah Boys who are currently playing their games at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi have gone five league games consecutively without a win nor draw, losing against WAFA, Medeama Sporting Club and league leaders Asante Kotoko.



The last straw that broke the camel's back was a 1-0 defeat at home to Berekum Chelsea FC on Thursday.



King Faisal FC will drop to the relegation zone should they fail to annex a win in their next two league games.



Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based media outlet Subanpa FM, Abdul Wadudu said though there were issues within the team regards to disciplinary issues but can not place their hands on what's haunting a side that kick-started the campaign brilliantly and at a point lying top of the log with Asante Kotoko SC.



"We can't explain what's currently happening in our team. Yes, there were some issues with respect to suspended players due to disciplinary issues the coach has asked them to distance themselves for now. There are a lot of issues but no matter what losing five games in a row is never good nor encouraging."



"Our game against Berekum Chelsea was the worst of all our defeats in the second round, Chelsea could have beaten us like 5-0 or 6-0 only Allah saved us from disgrace by getting a 1-0 defeat."

He added that their home defeat to the Bibires, Berekum Chelsea left the trainer Amadu Nurudeen and club President Alhaji Karim Grusah crying bitterly.



"After the game, the coach couldn't hold his tears as he cried bitterly in the dressing room likewise bankroller Alhaji Karim Grusah."



"We can't point at what is happening at the moment, there is no time we have to bounce back.



"Insha Allah it will start against Elmina Sharks in Elmina," he added.



The Insha Allah lads sit 11th position on the log with 29 points heading into matchday 25.