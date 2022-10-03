King Faisal sack foreign coaches after three matches without a point

Coach Ivica Cvetanovski

Ghana Premier League side King Faisal have sacked their coaches Branko Brozovic and Ivica Cvetanovski after three matches in the 2022/23 season.

Serbian tactician, Branko Brozovic took over the club towards the end of the 2021/22 season and helped them survive relegation. North Macedonia coach, Ivica Cvetanovski joined the club this season as an assistant.



The club in a statement said, “The club would like to announce that we have parted ways with our coaches, Branko Bozovic and Ivica Cvetanovski.



“We are grateful for the commitment, professionalism and passion they displayed during their stay at the club and we wish them the best in their future endeavour,” the statement read.



The Insha Allah boys have had a difficult start to the new season as they sit bottom of the table with zero points after three matches.

They lost their first match to Berekum Chelsea by 2-0 before losing 3-2 to Aduana Stars at home. King Faisal also suffered a 1-0 defeat to Great Olympics in their third match.



King Faisal were set to take on Asante Kotoko in a city derby before the league was suspended due to a court injunction.



