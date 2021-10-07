King Faisal signs defender James Opoku Nyimfah from Societe Omnisports

Defender James Opoku Nyimfah joins King Faisal from Societe Omnisports

Ghana Premier League side King Faisal Babies have completed the signing of defender James Opoku Nyimfah.

The defender joins the Kumasi-based club after leaving Ivorian side Societe Omnisports.



The former Bechem United player is expected to strengthen the defense of the 'In Sha Allah boys' ahead of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.



King Faisal have started preparations for the new season.

The team has been engaged in some friendlies. King Faisal beats Ebony FC 1-0 and were rampant against KFC, beating them 4-1.



The Green and whites begin the season with a home game against WAFA.