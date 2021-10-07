King Faisal signs defender James Opoku Nyimfah from Societe Omnisports

Thu, 7 Oct 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Ghana Premier League side King Faisal Babies have completed the signing of defender James Opoku Nyimfah.
The defender joins the Kumasi-based club after leaving Ivorian side Societe Omnisports.
The former Bechem United player is expected to strengthen the defense of the 'In Sha Allah boys' ahead of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.
King Faisal have started preparations for the new season.
The team has been engaged in some friendlies. King Faisal beats Ebony FC 1-0 and were rampant against KFC, beating them 4-1.
The Green and whites begin the season with a home game against WAFA.
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Related Articles:
- GFA clears merit awards ahead of 2021/22 football season
- Karela United beats Eleven Wise and Proud United in two friendlies
- Official: Asante Kotoko appoints Ismail Ganiyu and Razak Abalora as captain and vice captain respectively
- 'I had a good relationship with Kotoko players and management' - Ex-Kotoko captain Felix Annan
- Montreal FC announces Eric Bekoe as head coach
- Read all related articles