King Faisal to begin pre-season training on July 25

Ghana Premier League side, King Faisal FC will officially commence pre-season training next week.
In a notice by the club, it has announced that preparations for the 2022/23 football season will begin on Monday, July 25, 2022.
“King Faisal FC pre-season preparations will begin on Monday 25th of July 2022. All players and technical team members are expected to report for duty as usual as we kick off our 2022/23 season preparations.
“Training venues details and start times will be communicated to the players,” parts of a club statement from the Kumasi-based club have said.
Last season, King Faisal FC started the season very well but struggled in the second half.
It had to take the team a spirited fight in the final weeks of the campaign to avoid relegation.
The club is hoping to have a good pre-season to help the team do better next season.
