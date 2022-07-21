King Faisal to have their own training grounds soon - Alhaji Grunsah

King Faisal's president, Alhaji Grunsah

King Faisal's president Alhaji Grunsah, has revealed to Happy Sports that plans are underway to have their own training grounds ahead of next season.

According to him, the club has been spending a lot on renting training facilities thus the need to have their own grounds.



Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports, the Black Stars management committee member revealed that work will commence next week.



“We have gotten 8 acres of land. Very soon we will get our own training grounds”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware.

“We always have to rent in order to train and we thought of getting our own place”.



“We have acquired eight acres of land and is close to the Yaa Asantewaa museum. Hopefully next week, the work will start at the venue,” he added.