King Faisal to sign former Karela United midfielder Evans Sarfo

Midfielder Evans Sarfo is on the radar on King Faisal

Ghana Premier League side, King Faisal are closing in on Ghana U-20 midfielder Evans Sarfo ahead of the start of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.

The midfielder has been training with the Kumasi-based side for some time now and could sign a deal before the transfer deadline day.



The Hardworking midfielder featured on loan for Karela United from Asokwa Deportivo in the 2020/2021 season where impressed in the Ghana Premier League.

He featured in 23 games for the Ayinase based side helping them to finish in eighth in the Ghana Premier League.



Sarfo was part of the Ghana U20 team that won the WAFU Zone B Championship in Benin.