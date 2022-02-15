King Faisal will improve in the second round – Coach Nurudeen Amadu

King Faisal Coach Nurudeen Amadu

Hearts of Oak to face Kotoko on Feb. 20

Kotoko stretch Hearts of Oak on league table



King Faisal beat Kotoko 3-2 at Baba Yara



King Faisal coach Nurudeen Amadu is confident his side will improve on their performance in the second round of the Ghana Premier League.



Despite losing their final game to Legon Cities in the first round of the season, the Insha Allah Boys sit on 5th position with 26 points.



Speaking after their 1-0 loss to the Royals at the El Wak Sports Stadium, Nurudeen Amadu revealed that his players will do better in the second half of the season.

“In the second round, we are going to do better even than the first round because we have beefed up the team with some few additions and hopefully, they will deliver,” the coach said



He added, “I’m hoping that the players also beef up their performance to help us win more games in the second round.”



King Faisal topped the Ghana Premier League table for a while before their decline to the 5th position.



The Kumasi based side also manage to defeat their rivals Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium.