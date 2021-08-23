King Promise reacts to Chelsea win over Arsenal in London derby

King Promise and Mr Eazi were at the Emirates stadium on Sunday

Ghanaian musician and a die-hard Chelsea fan King Promise received a nice birthday present in the London derby on Sunday.

Chelsea defeated Arsenal 2-0 to win the London derby played at the Emirates Stadium in the English Premier League.



King Promise received a VIP ticket from Nigerian star Mr Eazi to watch the game live at the Emirates Stadium as Chelsea clinched all three points.



The Slow down hitmaker reacted to Chelsea's win in a post.



"Best birthday present. Box tickets to watch Chelsea FC school Arsenal! Preciate it my g," he tweeted after the match.



King Promise recently hosted Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi in Ghana during the summer holidays.

Callum Hudson-Odoi travelled to the West African country shortly after winning the UEFA Champions League.



He was met on arrival at the Kotoka International Airport by the Ghanaian musician.



The duo recently met at the Ghana Party in the Park UK music concert last month where they performed together on stage.



