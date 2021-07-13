Kingsley Asante Ofori nets for SJK Akatemia in win over Narpes Kraft

Winger, Kingsley Asante Ofori

Ghana's creative winger, Kingsley Asante Ofori scored the only goal for SJK Akatemia when they travelled to Narpes Kraft in their 2-1 victory last Saturday in the Finnish Kokkone league.

Ofori put Akatemia ahead in the 12th minute when midfielder Tuke wriggled his way into the box to set up the Ofori who opened himself up with his touched have a clearer shot on goal.



The former EurAfrica forward has been in incredible goal-scoring from as this marks his seventh tally in 10 appearances for SJK Akatemia in the Finnish league.

Narpes Kraft got the equalizer in the 31min through Kim Boling before the break. The home side however conceded an own goal in the 66 minutes to give SJK Akatemia a 1-2 win.



SJK Akatemia maintains their first position on the Group C table with 22 points in 10 matches.