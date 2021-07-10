Kingsley Boateng returns to Serie C side Fermana on loan

Ghana international Kingsley Boateng

Ghanaian forward, Kingsley Boateng, has officially returned to Italian Serie C side Fermana on loan after his initial loan deal came to an end.

The 27-year-old transferred from Serie B side Ternana in search of regular playing time.



At the end of the campaign, he netted six goals in 22 appearances which impressed the club.



They were impressed enough to pursue another loan deal and have been able to get the deal done after some negotiations.

Kingsley Boateng has played his entire career so far in Italy, moving in between a number of clubs.



He is yet to feature for the Black Stars.