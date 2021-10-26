Kingsley Ofori renews contract with Finnish club SJK Seinajoki

Ghana international Kingsley Ofori

Young attacking midfielder, Kingsley Ofori has extended his stay with Finnish club SJK Seinajoki for a year after an incredible six months spell.

Ofori joined Seinajoki in the second half of the Finnish season in April this year after successful trials with the senior side.



He however started his development with the academy team, Akatemia, in Group C of the Finnish Kakkone league.



Ofori's new contract does not come as a surprise to many after the 19-year-old produced an astonishing 15 goals in 21 matches for Akatemia in the just ended Finnish league and also helped them to the finals of the League Cup.

In August, Kingsley was presented with a Toyota Corolla Hybrid as the best performing player for the club during that period. His performances earned him a place in the senior side occasionally for their top-flight fixtures.



Prior to his move to Finland, Kingsley had attracted interest from the likes of Cremonese in Italy and Spanish club Elche.