Kingsley Ofori scores winner for SJK Akatemia over Kemi City FC

Ghanaian teenager Kingsley Asante Ofori

Ghanaian teenager Kingsley Asante Ofori recorded his ninth goal of the season when SJK Akatemia hosted Kemi City in match day 12 of in the Finnish Kokkone league.

Ofori scored the only for Akatemia when teammate Mehu found him with a pass in the final third to break the deadlock in the 26 minute.



The creative forward upon receiving the ball checked to beat a defender, then hit the ball into the path of the goalkeeper who managed to get a finger on it, but Kingsley run to tap in the rebound.



Kemi FC had a much improved performance in the second period of the game, after creating problems in attack for Akatemia. The home side were able to deal with threat of their opponent see out the game with a 1-0 win.

Kingsley Ofori was subbed in the 78 minute to make way for Endrit Rrustemi .



Ofori is the top goal scorer for Akatemia with an attacking contribution of nine goals in 12 appearances. SJK Akatemia are top of Group C with 28 points.