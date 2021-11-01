Kingsley Sarfo congratulates Dreams FC's Fatawu Issahaku on his GPL debut

Dreams FC midfielder, Fatawu Issahaku

Ghana forward Kingsley Sarfo has sent a congratulatory message to teen sensation Abdul Fatawu Issahaku on his Ghana Premier League debut.

The talented 17-year-old, who is on loan at Dreams FC from Steadfast FC, left a mark on his first appearance in the topflight after scoring in the defeat to Asante Kotoko.



The Black Stars whiz-kid weaved his way into a sea of defenders to break the deadlock.



"Congrats Issahaku Fatawu for scoring your debut goal in the Ghana Premier League. Proud of you bro," he posted on Twitter.



Although Fatawu Issahaku stole the show at the Accra Sports Stadium, Asante Kotoko turned the game around in the final five minutes, inspired by substitute Isaac Oppong.

Mudasiru Salifu leveled in the 85th minute before Isaac Oppong scored to give the Porcupine Warriors the lead.



Richmond Lamptey finished off the game with a trademark belter.



