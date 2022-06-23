0
Kingsley Sarfo joins APOEL Nicosia on a permanent deal

Thu, 23 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo has joined APOEL Nicosia on a permanent deal from Olympiakos Nicosia, Footballghana.com can report.

Sarfo spent half of the 2021/22 season on loan at APOEL and established himself as one of the key players for the club.

It is said APOEL have triggered the release clause to sign the Ghanaian midfielder and will in the coming days announce his signing.

He was voted as the best midfielder in the Cypriot league due to his outstanding performance.

Meanwhile, Olympiakos Nicosia have announced the departure of Kingsley Sarfo from the club ahead of the start of the 2022/23 season.

The 27-year-old joined Olympiakos Nicosia in 2021 on a two-year deal.

The former Malmo FF star scored 2 goals in made 42 appearances during his spell with Olympiakos Nicosia.

