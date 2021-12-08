Kingsley Sarfo lament over Olympiakos Nicosia’s defeat to Aris

Kingsley Sarfo

Ghanaian international, Kingsley Sarfo has expressed his disappointment to his Olympiakos Nicosia outfit’s defeat to Aris Limassol in the Cypriot top-flight league.

The midfielder featured for his team last Friday when they lost narrowly by a goal to nil to the opponent in what was a difficult away match.



Taking to his social media to react to the game, Kingsley Sarfo bemoaned the result whiles rallying his teammates to work hard ahead of the next game against APOEL.



“Very unfortunate defeat against Aris Limassol in yesterday's game but we go again against APOEL on Sunday and hopefully, there will be victory,” the midfielder posted on his Twitter page.



This season, the former Malmo FF midfielder has excelled for his team and is currently one of the most important players at the club.