Kingsley Sarfo named among top performers in Cypriot First Division

Kingsley Sarfo 610x400.png Kingsley Sarfo

Fri, 6 May 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo has been named among the best performing players in the Cypriot league.

The midfielder after his well documented tribulations in Sweden decided to settle in Cyprus after his return to the beautiful game.

He started his stint in Cyprus with an initial deal at Olympiakos Nicosia before going  out on loan to APOEL Nicosia.

At the end of the 2021/2022 season, the 27 year old midfielder has been named among the top performing players.

The Pancyprian Footballers' Association has presented the top finalist of footballers in this year's Championship.

Out of the lot the selected 11 players will be awarded on on Thursday May 12 in Monte, Caputo in a live broadcast in the "PASP FOOTBALL AWARDS 2021/22".

The Ghanaian midfielder made 15 appearances for his  parent club in the first round of the Cyprus league where he provided two assist.

Kingsley Sarfo has made nine appearances for APOEL Nicosia this season and has been capped once by Ghana in 2017 in a World Cup qualifier against Uganda.

