Kingsley Schindler delighted with 'positive development' at Koln

Ghanaian player, Kingsley Schindler

German-born Ghanaian Kingsley Schindler has expressed delight in his performance at FC Koln in the 2021/22 Bundesliga.

The 28-year-old returned from a loan spell at Hannover and is already enjoying regular playtime at Koln after 14 matches in the new campaign.



Having joined the Billy Goats from Holstien Kiel, Schindler struggled in his first season in the topflight and had to be sent on loan.



However, the Ghanaian winger has fought his way to the first team of Koln and has already made five start in 14 matches.



“I settled in again quickly because I still know a lot of guys who played with me at FC the year before. I was well received and am happy to be here," said the winger.

“We play a clear ball and we bring it on the pitch, what the coach asked of us. We have grown a lot as a unit. The mentality is right, everyone goes beyond their limits. We have a trainer who helps us achieve top performance," he added.



Meanwhile, FC Koln manager Steffen Baumgart has praised the attitude of the winger since his return to the club.



“He's a great guy. I've played against him a number of times in the past. He always pushes us forward on the sidelines. He gives clear messages that we need. His philosophy is good for us," he said.



“I am very satisfied with the times I have played, when you can see the level of competition within the team. Everyone wants to play, you notice that in training. I am happy that I get the appreciation and that I get my working times when I accelerate in training. I want to build on my missions and keep going."