Kirin Cup: Goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott leaves Ghana camp due to illness

Jojo Wollacot1 610x400 Jojo Wollacot

Tue, 7 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Swindon Town goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott has left the Black Stars camp due to illness ahead of the Kirin Cup in Japan.

Wollacott, according to multiple reports, has returned to London for treatment.

Wollacott was an unused substitute in the Black Stars' 1-1 draw with the Central African Republic in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Sunday, after playing in the Black Stars' 3-0 win over Madagascar four days earlier.

Wollacott reportedly did not play on Sunday because he was ill, and his condition has not improved, prompting the decision to let him leave camp.

This means that the 25-year-old will be unavailable for the four-nation tournament, which begins on June 10.

Black Stars will face Japan on Friday, with the winner facing the winner of Tunisia vs. Chile in the final on June 14.

Meanwhile, on the same day, the losers will compete for the bronze medal.

Wollacott has been Ghana's first-choice goalkeeper since late 2021, replacing Orlando Pirates man Richard Ofori who is struggling with injuries.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below





 

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
