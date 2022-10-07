0
Klopp hails Thomas Partey’s influence at Arsenal

Arsenal Midfielder, Thomas Partey.png Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Fri, 7 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has lauded Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey for bringing change to the team since his arrival in two seasons.

Speaking of their Premier League match week nine encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, the Liverpool coach noted that has shown a different side of himself since arriving in England from Atletico Madrid.

"He's brought Xhaka back on track, everyone knew how Thomas Partey was when he was at Atletico, and now they've found a way how they want to defend," Klopp said as quoted by SkySports.

"They played a different line-up on Thursday but still with lots of quality; it's a young team, a very exciting team and doing very well, which is well-deserved."

Partey scored his first goal of the season for Arsenal in their 3-1 win over Tottenham in the North London derby in the Premier League.

Partey’s absence caused Arsenal’s only defeat this season to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
