Know all the past winners of the African Footballer of Year award

Old Pic Abedi Pele Abedi won the African Footballer of the Year award 3 times

Mon, 18 Jul 2022 Source: goal.com

The Caf African Player of the Year prize was first handed out in 1992, with the legendary Abedi Ayew scooping up the prestigious trophy. Other big names who won the individual award are George Weah, Nwankwo Kanu and Samuel Eto’o.

With the 2022 winner set to be announced on July 21, with Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Edouard Mendy headlining the 10-player shortlist, GOAL takes a look at all the past winners up until 2021.

1992- Abedi Ayew

Winner: Abedi Ayew

Country: Ghana

Club: Olympique de Marseille

1993 - Rasheed Yekini

Winner: Rasheed Yekini

Country: Nigeria

Club: Vitoria Setubal

1994 -Emmanuel Amuneke

Winner: Emmanuel Amuneke (Nigeria & Sporting Lisbon)

Runner-up: George Weah – Liberia & Paris Saint-Germain

Third place: Rasheed Yekini – Nigeria & Olympiacos

1995 - George Weah

Winner: George Weah – Liberia & AC Milan

Runner-up: Emmanuel Amuneke – Nigeria & Sporting Lisbon

Third place: Daniel Amokachi – Nigeria & Everton

1996 - Nwankwo Kanu

Winner: Nwankwo Kanu – Nigeria & Inter Milan

Runner-up: George Weah – Liberia & AC Milan

Third place: Daniel Amokachi – Nigeria & Besiktas

1997 - Victor Ikpeba

Winner: Victor Ikpeba – Nigeria & AS Monaco

Runner-up: Japhet N’Doram – Chad & AS Monaco

Third place: Taribo West – Nigeria & Inter Milan

1998 - Hadji Mustapha

Winner: Mustapha Hadji – Morocco & Deportivo La Coruna

Runner-up: Austin Okocha – Nigeria & PSG

Third place: Sunday Oliseh – Nigeria & Borussia Dortmund

1999- Nwankwo Kanu

Winner: Nwankwo Kanu – Nigeria & Arsenal

Runner-up: Samuel Kuffour – Ghana & Bayern Munich

Third place: Ibrahima Bakayoko – Cote d’Ivoire & Olympique Marseille

2000 - Patrick Mboma

Winner: Patrick Mboma – Cameroon & Parma

Runner-up: Lauren – Cameroon & Real Mallorca

Third place: Samuel Eto’o – Cameroon & Real Mallorca

2001 - El Hadji Diouf

Winner: El Hadji Diouf – Senegal & Lens

Runner-up: Samuel Kuffour – Ghana & Bayern Munich

Third place: Samuel Eto’o – Cameroon & Real Mallorca

2002 - El Hadji Diouf

Winner: El Hadji Diouf – Senegal & Liverpool

Runner-up: Pape Bouba Diop – Senegal & Lens

Third place: Ahmed Mido Hossam – Egypt & Ajax

2003 - Samuel Eto'o

Winner: Samuel Eto'o – Cameroon & Real Mallorca

Runner-up: Didier Drogba – Cote d’Ivoire & Olympique Marseille

Third place: Jay-Jay Okocha – Nigeria & Bolton Wanderers

2004 - Samuel Eto'o

Winner: Samuel Eto'o – Cameroon & Barcelona

Runner-up: Didier Drogba – Cote d’Ivoire & Olympique Marseille

Third place: Jay-Jay Okocha – Nigeria & Bolton Wanderers

2005 - Samuel Eto'o

Winner: Samuel Eto'o – Cameroon & Barcelona

Runner-up: Didier Drogba – Cote d’Ivoire & Chelsea

Third place: Michael Essien– Ghana & Chelsea

2006 - Didier Drogba

Winner: Didier Drogba – Cote d’Ivoire & Chelsea

Runner-up: Samuel Eto'o– Cameroon & Barcelona

Third place: Michael Essien – Ghana & Chelsea

2007 - Frederic Kanoute

Winner: Frederic Kanoute – Mali & Sevilla

Runner-up: Michael Essien- Ghana & Chelsea

Third place: Didier Drogba – Cote d’Ivoire & Chelsea

2008 - Emmanuel Adebayor

Winner: Emmanuel Adebayo – Togo & Arsenal

Runner-up: Mohamed Aboutrika – Egypt & Al Ahly

Third place: Michael Essien- Ghana & Chelsea

2009 - Didier Drogba

Winner: Didier Drogba – Cote d’Ivoire & Chelsea

Runner-up: Samuel Eto’o – Cameroon & Inter Milan

Third place: Michael Essien – Ghana & Chelsea

2010- Samuel Eto'o

Winner: Samuel Eto’o – Cameroon & Inter Milan

Runner-up: Asamoah Gyan – Ghana & Sunderland

Third place: Didier Drogba – Cote d’Ivoire & Chelsea

2011 - Yaya Toure

Winner: Yaya Toure – Cote d’Ivoire & Manchester City

Runner-up: Seydou Keita – Mali & Barcelona

Third place: Andre Ayew – Ghana & Olympique Marseille

2012 - Yaya Toure

Winner: Yaya Toure – Cote d’Ivoire & Manchester City

Runner-up: Didier Drogba – Cote d’ivoire & Shanghai Shenhua

Third place: Alex Song – Cameroon & Barcelona

2013 - Yaya Toure

Winner: Yaya Toure – Cote d’Ivoire & Manchester City

Runner-up: John Obi Mikel – Nigeria & Chelsea

Third place: Didier Drogba– Cote d’ivoire & Galatasaray

2014 - Yaya Toure

Winner: Yaya Toure – Cote d’Ivoire & Manchester City

Runner-up: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Gabon & Dortmund

Third place: Vincent Enyeama – Nigeria &

2015 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Winner: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Gabon & Dortmund

Runner-Up: Yaya Toure – Cote d’Ivoire & Manchester City

Third place: Andre Ayew – Ghana & Swansea

2016 - Riyad Mahrez

Winner: Riyad Mahrez – Algeria & Leicester City

Runner-Up: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Gabon & Dortmund

Third place: Sadio Mane – Senegal & Liverpool

2017 - Mohamed Salah

Winner: Mohamed Salah – Egypt & Liverpool

Runner-Up: Sadio Mane – Senegal & Liverpool

2018 - Mohamed Salah

Winner: Mohamed Salah – Egypt & Liverpool

Runner-Up: Sadio Mane – Senegal & Liverpool

Third place: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Gabon & Arsenal

2019 - Sadio Mane

Winner: Sadio Mane – Senegal & Liverpool

Runner-up: Mohamed Salah – Egypt & Liverpool

Third place: Riyad Mahrez – Algeria & Manchester City

