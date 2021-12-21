Know the age and stats of Ghana's five strikers for 2021 AFCON

Under the strikers’ category of Ghana’s provisional squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, five players were named.
The department is led by Jordan Ayew of Crystal Palace, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom of Beitar Jerusalem, Felix Afena-Gyan of AS Roma and Benjamin Tetteh of Malatyaspor.
Jordan Ayew’s form leading up to the tournament has been great with the player ending his goal drought recently.
Felix Afena-Gyan has been a revelation for AS Roma this season, making history with his brace against Genoa.
Coach Milovan Rajevac named 30 players in his squad for the tournament in Cameroon
Check out their stats below
Jordan Ayew
Age: 30
Club: Crystal Palace
Games: 17/17
Goals: 1
Assists: 2
Richmond Boakye-Yiadom
Age: 28
Club: Beitar Jerusalem
Games: 14
Goals: 2
Assists: 2
Maxwell Abbey Quaye
Age: 23
Club: Accra Great Olympics
Games: 8/9
Goals: 7
Assists: 1
Felix Afena-Gyan
Age: 18
Club: AS Roma
Games: 4
Goals: 2
Assists: 0
Benjamin Tetteh
Age: 24
Club: Malatyaspor
Games: 13
Goals: 7
Assists: 0
Stats credit to Ghanasportsonline
