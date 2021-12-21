0
Know the age and stats of Ghana's five strikers for 2021 AFCON

Tue, 21 Dec 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Under the strikers’ category of Ghana’s provisional squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, five players were named.

The department is led by Jordan Ayew of Crystal Palace, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom of Beitar Jerusalem, Felix Afena-Gyan of AS Roma and Benjamin Tetteh of Malatyaspor.

Jordan Ayew’s form leading up to the tournament has been great with the player ending his goal drought recently.

Felix Afena-Gyan has been a revelation for AS Roma this season, making history with his brace against Genoa.

Coach Milovan Rajevac named 30 players in his squad for the tournament in Cameroon

Check out their stats below

Jordan Ayew

Age: 30

Club: Crystal Palace

Games: 17/17

Goals: 1

Assists: 2

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom

Age: 28

Club: Beitar Jerusalem

Games: 14

Goals: 2

Assists: 2

Maxwell Abbey Quaye

Age: 23

Club: Accra Great Olympics

Games: 8/9

Goals: 7

Assists: 1

Felix Afena-Gyan

Age: 18

Club: AS Roma

Games: 4

Goals: 2

Assists: 0

Benjamin Tetteh

Age: 24

Club: Malatyaspor

Games: 13

Goals: 7

Assists: 0

Stats credit to Ghanasportsonline

