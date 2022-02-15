Know the date, time and venues for Ghana vs Nigeria clash

Nigeria vs Ghana

The Federation of International Football Association have released details for the much-anticipated clash between Ghana and Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup Qatar qualifier play-offs.



Ghana will host the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Cape Coast Stadium on Thursday, March 24, 2022. The game would be played 19:00GMT [7 PM local time] under floodlights.



The match would be live on free to air television on GTV Sports and would also be streamed on CAF TV on YouTube.

The reverse fixture would be played in Abuja on the 29th of March at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja, Nigeria.



With 13 points, Ghana qualified for the play-offs from Group G in the qualifications, while Nigeria qualified from Group C with 13 points at the 2022 World Cup Qatar group qualifiers stage.



The Black Stars are eyeing a return to the Mundial after missing out on the 2018 edition of the World Cup hosted by Russia.



Ghana’s captain, Andre Ayew would miss the match after picking up a red card in the Black Stars game against Comoros at the AFCON 2021.



Details are as follows:

Match: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier play-offs: Ghana vs Nigeria



Date: Thursday, March 24, 2022



Venue: Cape Coast Sports Stadium in Ghana



Kick-off time: 19:00GMT [7PM local time]



Live Broadcast Channel: GTV Sports+ and CAF TV (Youtube)