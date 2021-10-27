Know the home venues for Ghana Premier League teams

RTU will play their home games at the Aliu Mahama stadium

This year’s league promises to be very exciting as football lovers will get the opportunity to travel across the various regions of the country to watch their favourite clubs in the Ghana Premier League in action.

The return of Real Tamale United, is a boost for the Northern region as they would witness Premier League football for the first time since 2008 at the Tamale Sports Stadium.



Earlier in September, the Club Licensing Board of the Ghana Football Association rejected some 10 match venues including the Accra Sports Stadium and recently renovated Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



The Club Licensing Board granted permit to only 8 clubs. However, upon re-inspection of the unapproved pitches, the Club Licensing Board has granted a temporary and conditional permit to some of the clubs to hold Premier League matches.



Asante Kotoko and King Faisal return to use the Baba Yara Stadium for their home games.



Five teams; Hearts of Oak, Great Olympics, Legon Cities Accra Lions and Dreams FC will play their home games at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Here is a list of football clubs and their home grounds:



Accra Hearts of Oak - Accra Sports Stadium



Great Olympics - Accra Sports Stadium, Accra



Accra Lions- Accra Sports Stadium, Accra



Dreams FC - Accra Sports Stadium

Legon Cities - Accra Sports Stadium



Asante Kotoko - Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi



King Faisal - Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi



Aduana Stars - Nana Agyemang Badu Park, Dormaa



Ashantigold - Len Clay Stadium, Obuasi

Berekum Chelsea - Golden City Park, Berekum



Techiman XI Wonders - Ohene Ameyaw Park



WAFA - WAFA Stadium, Sogakope



Elmina Sharks - Ndoum Park, Elmina



Medeama - Akoon Park, Tarkwa

Karela FC - CAM Park, Anyinase



Bechem United - Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park



Real Tamale United – Aliu Mahama Stadium, Tamale



Bibiani Gold Stars – Duns Park, Bibiani