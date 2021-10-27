0
Know the home venues for Ghana Premier League teams

Tamale Stadium AWCON RTU will play their home games at the Aliu Mahama stadium

Wed, 27 Oct 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

This year’s league promises to be very exciting as football lovers will get the opportunity to travel across the various regions of the country to watch their favourite clubs in the Ghana Premier League in action.

The return of Real Tamale United, is a boost for the Northern region as they would witness Premier League football for the first time since 2008 at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

Earlier in September, the Club Licensing Board of the Ghana Football Association rejected some 10 match venues including the Accra Sports Stadium and recently renovated Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Club Licensing Board granted permit to only 8 clubs. However, upon re-inspection of the unapproved pitches, the Club Licensing Board has granted a temporary and conditional permit to some of the clubs to hold Premier League matches.

Asante Kotoko and King Faisal return to use the Baba Yara Stadium for their home games.

Five teams; Hearts of Oak, Great Olympics, Legon Cities Accra Lions and Dreams FC will play their home games at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Here is a list of football clubs and their home grounds:

Accra Hearts of Oak - Accra Sports Stadium

Great Olympics - Accra Sports Stadium, Accra

Accra Lions- Accra Sports Stadium, Accra

Dreams FC - Accra Sports Stadium

Legon Cities - Accra Sports Stadium

Asante Kotoko - Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi

King Faisal - Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi

Aduana Stars - Nana Agyemang Badu Park, Dormaa

Ashantigold - Len Clay Stadium, Obuasi

Berekum Chelsea - Golden City Park, Berekum

Techiman XI Wonders - Ohene Ameyaw Park

WAFA - WAFA Stadium, Sogakope

Elmina Sharks - Ndoum Park, Elmina

Medeama - Akoon Park, Tarkwa

Karela FC - CAM Park, Anyinase

Bechem United - Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park

Real Tamale United – Aliu Mahama Stadium, Tamale

Bibiani Gold Stars – Duns Park, Bibiani

