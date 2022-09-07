Know the managers who have been sacked after first Champions League matchday one

Sacked Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel

Heads have begun to roll just after Tuesday's UEFA Champions League matchday one with two managers being shown the exit.

After the games on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, RB Leipzig and Chelsea, who recorded shocking defeats on opening day, have let go of their managers.



The dismissed managers were already walking on eggshells following poor starts to the new season and the shells got smashed after a disappointing turn of results on matchday one.



RB Leipzig - Domenico Tedesco



RB Leipzig had a nightmarish start in the Champions League as they were thrashed 4-1 at home by Shakhtar Donetsk.



The German club bid farewell to the 36-year-old Italian manager the morning after the defeat, ending his 9 months stay at the club.

He won the German Cup and led Leipzig to the semi-finals of the Europa League last season.



The defeat on Tuesday night was his fourth of the new season in matches in all competitions. He won only two of those.



The club sits 11th on the Bundesliga table with 5 points.



Chelsea - THomas Tuchel



Chelsea had an unwanted start to their Champions League campaign following their 1-0 away loss to Dinamo Zagreb.

The big news the morning after the defeat was the surprise sacking of Thomas Tuchel as manager of the club.



Tuchel managed his 100th game as Chelsea manager in the defeat to Zagreb and was hoping to do so again, but it all appears to be a pipe dream.



He recorded 62 wins, 19 draws, and 19 losses within his period as Chelsea manager. He won three major titles, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup.



After six games, Thomas Tuchel leaves the club in sixth place with 10 points, a win and two draws behind leaders Arsenal.



