Know the names of Ghana’s first-ever AFCON winning team

The 1963 Black Stars of Ghana team

Ghana hosted the 1963 AFCON and won it

Wilberforce Mfum scored Ghana’s first AFCON goal



Edward Acquah became Ghana’s top scorer for the 1963 AFCON with four goals



The Black Stars under head coach Milovan Rajevac are currently in Doha preparing for the 32nd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations which will be hosted in Cameroon.



Africa’s prestigious tournament and the second oldest continental competition which will be played in six different stadia will start on January 9 and end on February 6, 2021.



The Black Stars have been tasked to win the 2021 edition of the Cup of Nations thereby ending the country’s four decades wait for an AFCON trophy having come close on three occasions in the last thirty years.

Ahead of the 2021 AFCON, GhanaWeb remembers the set of players who won Ghana’s first-ever Africa Cup of Nations during the era of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



Out of the 18-man Black Stars team that achieved the historic African Nations Cup triumph in 1963, the Real Republicans had 9 players in the team.



Below is the 18-man Ghana squad for the 1963 AFCON



Dodoo Ankrah (Real Republicans), Evans Oblitey (Real Republicans), Ben Acheampong former Ben Simmons (Real Republicans), Franklin Crentsil (Real Republicans), Kwame Adarkwa (Kotoko), Kofi Pare (Real Republicans), Wilberforce Mfum (Kotoko), Agyemang Gyau (Real Republicans, Leonard Acquah (Defence Stars), E.E Degraft (Corners Stones), Osei Kofi (Kotoko).



Addo Odametey (Late) (Real Republicans), Edward Acquah (Real Republicans), (late), Mohammed Salisu (Kotoko) (late) Aggrey Fyn (Captain) (Real Republicans), (late) Ofei Dodoo (Hearts of Oak), Joe Aikens (Corners Stones), Atta Kwame (B.A United),