Know the seven athletes who will represent Ghana at the 2022 World Athletics Championships

The Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) have announced athletes who would be representing Ghana at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, United States.



Seven athletes have quailed for the competition which will commence on Friday, 15 July, and end on Sunday, 24 July.



Ghana would be participating in five events at the competition which includes Men’s 4x100m, Long Jump, 100m, 200m and 800m.



Ghana would be counting on sprinter Benjamin Azamti who has proven to be the fastest Ghanaian on the tracks for a medal.



His other compatriot, Joseph Paul Amoah will also be competing in the 100 and 200-meter dash.

Long Jump record holder, Deborah Acquah will be competing as well.



Below are the athletes to represent Ghana at the 2022 World Athletics Championships



Women



Long Jump



Deborah Acquah (Long Jump Record Holder)



Men



100m

Benjamin Azamati



100m and 200m



Joseph Paul Amoah



800m



Alex Amankwa



Men 4x100m



Benjamin Azamati (Student-Athlete – 100m and 4×100m relay record-holder)

Joseph Paul Amoah ( 200m and 4×100m relay record-holder)



Joseph Manu Odoru ( Student-Athlete – Part of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic 4×100m relay)



Sean Safo Antwi (Senior Athlete – 4×100m relay record-holder)



Emmanuel Yeboah (Student-Athlete 4×100m relay record-holder)



Coaches



Christian Nsiah ( Professor of Finance and Economics – Baldwin Wallace University



Elorm Amenakpor (Sprint Coach – University of Ghana. Student & Volunteer – Assistant Sprints Coach – West Texas A&M University

Officials



Alhaji Hafiz Adam (Leader of the delegation)



Ababu Afelibiek (President of the Ghana Athletics Association)



Bawah Fuseini (Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Athletics Association