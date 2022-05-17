Know the three former Black Stars players who want to play in Ghana Premier League

Jerry Akaminko

Asamoah Gyan wants to play for Kotoko

Akaminko eyes GPL move



Agyemang Badu aiming for a move to Europe



Former Black Stars players, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, Asamoah Gyan and Jerry Akaminko are eyeing a last dance in the Ghana Premier League before they hang their boots.



The three players who are not tied to any club currently have expressed interest in playing for a club in the Ghana Premier League next season.



Speaking in an interview, Jerry Akaminko said seeing his mates like Sulley Muntari and Samuel Inkoom play in the domestic league has inspired him.



"With Sulley (Muntari) and Inkoom (Samuel) already playing (for Hearts of Oak), I think it's a good thing and it's giving us hope that we can also play. "I think, I will definitely play in the league but I won't be able to tell for which team but I will definitely play in the league," the 34-year-old told Graphic Sports.

The former Hearts of Lions defender has been without a club since 2019.



Although Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has fancied a move to Europe, the 31-year old says he won’t turn down an offer to play in the GPL.



"My first option is I want to go back to Europe and my agent is talking to certain clubs (in Europe) but nothing is confirmed yet because the window (transfer window) is closed now and will be opened from next month.



"I still have an eye to come home to play in the Ghana Premier League. Everybody knows the soft spot I have for Kotoko and I don't hide it anywhere, It will be an option but whoever comes with a great deal, I will take it up but the first option will always be Kotoko".



For Asamoah Gyan who played for Liberty Professionals in his formative years, he still harbours the dream to play for Asante Kotoko before calling time on his career.



"I support Kotoko, It's in my plans to join Kotoko but as I always say I have to be fit," the 36-year-old said.

"You cannot have the talent and not be ready. Talent-wise, I am sure everybody will agree with me but the most important thing is to get back in shape and make sure there is no injury then I can decide".







Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







