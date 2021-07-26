Know your Ghana Premier League new boys: RTU, Bibiani Goldstars and Accra Lions

Division One League logo

The 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season will welcome new boys into the fray with two newbies and a returnee set to dazzle fans in the upcoming season.

Following the last round of games in the Division One League on Sunday, Real Tamale United, Bibiani Goldstars and Accra Lions have all secured qualification to the elite division from their respective zones.



RTU had to leave it late to secure a historic return to the Ghana Premier League, thanks to a goalless encounter between Berekum Arsenal and Bofoakwa Tano at the Golden City Park.



The race in Zone One looked the toughest with the winner only being determined on the final round of matches of the season.



As of the time the last games were to be played, Bofoakwa Tano, RTU, and Berekum Arsenal were all potential winners but with the Arsenal-Bofoakwa game ending in a goalless stalemate, RTU’s 2-0 win over Unity FC proved the springboard.



In Zone Two, Bibiani Goldstars were runaway winners of the zone with about 5 games to end the season after an incredible performance.





Their head coach Kobina Amissah, once again proved the Sam Allardice of the Division One League, qualifying his fourth club to the premiership in a grand style, after previously qualifying Hasaacas, Berekum Chelsea, and Elmina Sharks to the Premier League.







That will, for the first time, see a club from Bibiani securing qualification into the Ghana Premier League from the Zone Two of the DOL.



Accra Lions had a tough challenge from Tema Youth but managed to wrestle the qualification from the claws of the former Premier League campaigners after beating them at the Tema Sports Stadium by 2-0.

That scoreline, by far ended the battle between the two as they went neck to neck until the final two games of the zone.







Tema Youth’s only defeat in the league was their 2-0 home defeat to Accra Lions and that is what gave the ‘Yɛ Nyinaa Yɛdea’ lads the key to the Premier League.



The Ghana Premier League will, next season, be impregnated with quality addition from the DOL following their incredible performances in their various zones.



Considering the last performances of the DOL clubs that gained promotion into the Premier League in 2016; Eleven Wonders, Karela FC, and Dreams FC, the elite division is assured of the quality of the clubs joining this year.