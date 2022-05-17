Kobbie Mainoo: All you need to know about Ghanaian midfielder who just signed a contract with Man Utd

To the Manchester United hierarchy, if there is any player in the Manchester United academy, who is a born and bred Red Devil and would grow up to handle the Manchester United midfield for decades then Kobbie Mainoo is the one.

At age 17, Kobby Mainoo has played at all levels for the youth team. He won the Youth FA Cup beating Nortinhamg Forest 3-1, on May 11, 2022.



Kobbie played all 6 games in the FA Cup and capped his campaign with an immense performance in the final. His talent is rare which propelled Manchester United to offer him a professional contract.



On May 17, 2022, he committed his future to Manchester United, signing his first professional contract.



The official announcement did not only excite the fans but also Chief Manchester United writer for the Manchester Evening News, Samuel Luckhurst.



Luckhurst wrote on his Twitter: "Good to see Kobbie Mainoo get his first professional contract at #mufc. Possibly the best prospect of the Class of ‘22. Suspect there will be other deals/renewals after Youth Cup success. Plenty of other exciting talents."

Who is Kobbie Mainoo



Kobbie is a British-born of Ghanaian descent who plays youth football at Manchester United.



Born on April 19, 2005, in Stockport, he just turned 17 years.



He is, therefore, eligible to play for Ghana and England.



2021/2022 season

At age 15, Kobbie made his debut for the Manchester United U-18s back in October 2020.



According to unitedinfocus.com, Mainoo played 31 games in all competitions for United’s academy in 2021/22, scoring four goals.



He made 17 appearances for the U-18s, 6 in Youth FA Cup, 4 in UEFA Youth League(U-23s), and 4 in the Premier League 2(U-23s).



He made his debut in the UEFA Youth League at age 16 for the Manchester United U-23s.



He is regarded by his adherent followers as a mature player whose level is way above youth football.

Position



Kobbie is a midfielder who can play all the positions and roles in the middle of the park, from the base to attacking midfield or breaking attacks to playmaker.



He poses all the qualities that make him fit in every role in the central midfield area.



Qualities



Kobbie has quick feet quick and also uses his body well which makes it difficult to be disposed of. His ability to pick a pass either vertical or horizontal and ball carrying make his shoulders and heads above his pears.

He is a ball-winning midfielder due to his good reading of the game and also a good tackler.



England U-17



He made his England U-17 debut on October 16, 2021, and has featured 5 times, scoring 1 goal.



Watch Kobbie Mainoo's highlights below



