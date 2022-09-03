0
Kobbie Mainoo spotted training with Manchester United 1st team ahead of Arsenal clash

Kobbie Mainoo

Sat, 3 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

English player of Ghanaian descent, Kobbie Mainoo trained with Manchester United FC's first team ahead of their match against Premier League leaders Arsenal FC on Sunday afternoon.

The talented youngster has been a key player for Manchester United's Youth squad and has been rewarded for his efforts by coach Erik Ten Hag.

Mainoo has made one assist in four appearances for the Red Devils in the English Premier League 2.

Mainoo joined Travis Binnion’s Under-18s squad in 2021.

He was part of the U17s team that travelled to Dallas, Texas to take part in the Adidas Generation Cup in April 2022 and has enjoyed a couple of chances in Neil Wood’s U23s team.

