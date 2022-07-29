Kofi Adomah quotes Bible verse for Thomas Partey amid social media allegations

Host of Angel FM’s Morning Show, Kofi Adomah Nwanwani

Host of Angel FM’s Morning Show, Kofi Adomah Nwanwani has opined that Ghanaian footballer, Thomas Partey should have been guided by Biblical quote.

Kofi Adomah on Friday, July 29 edition cited a Bible quote that cautions men to be careful in their engagement with ladies.



He stressed that the Arsenal midfielder should have followed the teachings of the Bible so as not to land him in any trouble.



The ace broadcaster used the platform to urge Ghanaians in the diaspora to be careful with their dealings with women.



He explained that the law in those countries favors women hence the need for Ghanaian men to be vigilant in their engagement with them.

“They should be careful because issues of sex are delicate. Over there, the law favors the female so you need to be very careful.



“When she was following to the hotel, did she think they were going to box? The Bible said if you are tempted by the devil, resist it. Partey should have been guided by that quotation”, he said.



Partey is the subject of wild allegations by a social media user with the handle @deffonotchaur.



