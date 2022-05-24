4
Kofi Kordzi banned from Hearts of Oak first team

Kofi Kordzi.jfif Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Kofi Kordzi

Tue, 24 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Hearts of Oak have demoted striker Kofi Kordzi to the junior team for violating the terms of his contract.

The Phobians have suspended Kofi Kordzi for featuring in a football match on May 14 without authorization from the club.

He has however been suspended from the senior team for the next two years and will be training with the junior team, Auroras.

Kofi Kordzi has scored seven goals for Accra Hearts of Oak in the ongoing 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League but has not been part of the matchday squad for the Phobians in the past few weeks.

Accra Hearts of Oak are currently 4th on the Ghana Premier League table with five games to end the season and will also be playing in the finals of the MTN FA Cup.

Read the statement from the club in the post below:

