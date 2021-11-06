Kofi Kordzi breaks Hearts of Oak's long standing jinx with an away goal against WAFA

• Kofi Kordzi was assisted by Ibrahim Salifu for the match opener against WAFA

Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Kofi Kordzi scored in the club's draw against WAFA in the Ghana Premier League(GPL) matchday two fixture on Friday.



Korzdi's 45th-minute strike ended Heart's six years scoreless run at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope.



The Phobians had gone six games without scoring an away goal in a league game against the Academy boys.

Within that period, the Phobians had failed to pick up a win in seven visits to the venue in all competitions.



Following the draw on Friday, the run has been extended to eight- Hearts of Oak's longest winless away run against any opposition in the league in recent years.



Kordi's goal was Hearts of Oak's first of 2021/2022 GPL season and his first league goal since returning from a short spell in Qatar.



Unfortunately, his first-half strike could not earn all the points for the Rainbow lads as Sampson Agyapong levelled things up for WAFA 11 minutes in the second half.



Hearts of Oak will hope to end their current three games winless run in all competitions against Aduana Stars on matchday three. Whilst WAFA visits Real Tamale United.