Kofi Kordzi re-joins Hearts of Oak on a two year deal

Hearts have re-signed former striker Kofi Kordzi

Ghana Premier League champions Accra Hearts of Oak have taken their transfer activity a notch higher after adding yet another player to their squad.

Hearts have re-signed former striker Kofi Kordzi on a two-year deal as they prepare for the defence of their title and the CAF Champions League.



The bulky striker has signed a two year contract with his new side after passing a medical examination on Wednesday morning.



Kordzi had been unattached after departing lower tier Qatari side Muaither SC by mutual consent due to the club's dire financial concerns.



He joined the Asian side from Accra Hearts of Oak ahead of the start of the 2020/2021 season for $150,000.

The Ghanaian striker began his stint with the lower tier Qatari side on a good note scoring twice in his first three matches before finishing the just ended season with six goals.



Kordzi went on trials on his return to Hearts of Oak and was able to please the technical handlers of the club.



He was in red hot form for Hearts as he scored six goals in the 2019/2020 season as the clubs top scorer in the truncated season.



The striker was signed by Hearts of Oak from lower tier side Royals FC in 2019 and has since been a revelation but his absence will hurt the club as they recently lost another forward Joseph Esso on a free transfer.