Kofi Korzdi shares words of encouragement amidst Hearts of Oak's slow start to the season

Striker, Kofi Korzdi

Kofi Kordzi not giving up on title defense despite a frustrating start

• Hearts of Oak host Aduana Stars on GPLWK3



• Kofi Kordzi scores Hearts of Oak's first goal of the season



Hearts of Oak striker, Kofi Kordzi, has shared words of encouragement amidst the club's difficult start to their title defense season.



Hearts' wait for a first win of the season was extended as they were held to a one-all draw against West Africa Football Acadamy(WAFA) on matchday 2.



Kordzi opened the scoring for the Rainbow lads but the lead was cancelled by Sampson Agyapong in Sogakope.

The frustrating start has left the team in doubt about retaining a title they won last season.



In reaction to the slow start, the bulky striker said in a Twitter post said, "Champions keep playing until they get it right."



The reigning champions are positioned 10th on the log with two points after two games. Next on the club's schedule is Aduana Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium on November, 14.



