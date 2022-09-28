Kofi Kyere 7.5, Baba 5: Ratings of Black Stars players in win over Nicaragua

L-R : Inaki Williams, Kudus Mohammed, Alidu Seidu, and Fatawu Issahaku

Black Stars concluded their international break with a slim win over Nicaragua on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Ghana beat the North Americans 1-0 at the Estadio Francisco Artés Carrasco in Spain.

The victory ended the team's four-game winless streak as they hope to be in better form ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



On the whole, the team could establish their superiority in the game but there were some good individual performances by the players.



Below is the ratings of the Black Stars players in Nicaragua win



Richard Ofori - 5



Richard Ofori literally had a holiday in the game. He has not tested the whole match but got himself involved in build-ups by finding the pivots in between the line.



His ball-playing ability has improved and he showcased that in the game.



Alidu Seidu - 7



Alidu Seidu commanded the right-back position with much resilience. He was not afraid to go on the offensive but his final balls were lacking.



Generally, he had fairly a good outing.



Daniel Amartey - 6

Daniel Amartey did not have much of defensive work today as the Black Stars were mostly on the attacking front.



He mostly started the build-up and progressed the ball well, pinning the Nicaraguans to the half.



The Leicester man had a decent performance and was influential in the team's plays.



Mohammed Salisu - 7



Mohammed Salisu in the heart of the defence with Amartey gave the Black Stars stability.



Salisu in particular was relied on for long balls in behind the opponent and breaking the first line of defence in the phase of the build-up. Although he carried out the duty well, his long balls could have been better.



Gideon Mensah - 6



Gideon Mensah on the left side of the defence also had an above-average performance. He was constantly on the offensive and gave the team an outlet down the left.



He also made good recoveries to intercept or break some of the Nicaraguans' attacks.



Baba Iddrisu - 5

Baba Iddrisu did not have the best of himself. He could not impose himself well in the game but managed to give the team some control even on a bad day.



Daniel Kofi Kyereh - 7.5



On his days, Kofi Kyere is brilliant to watch, he is difficult to be dispossessed and also finds the right passes to ensure a smooth transition.



Kyereh orchestrated the play very well, holding on to possession when he needed to and playing simple as and when needed. He was the standout performer.



Mohammed Kudus - 6



Mohammed Kudus had a decent game but could have been better. Despite being the playmaker, he disrupted the team's transitions on many occasions by holding on to the ball for far too long.



He also had his eye set on a goal which affected his decision-making in the final third.



Generally, he had an okay performance and was unlucky to have two goals ruled out for offside.



Fatawu Issahaku - 7



Fatawu Issahaku scored the only of the night which give him a high rating. Aside from the goal, he had some good moments in the game as well.

Osman Buakri - 6



Osman Bukari's darting runs and his frightening pace was useful for the black stars as he was able to run in behind the defence to open spaces.



He combined well with Gideon Mensah on the left but he was a bit individualistic in some moments.



Inaki Williams - 6.5



Inaki Williams had a frustrating first half. He was lacking supplies despite making good runs.



In the second half, he was involved more, which injected life into the Black Stars attack, creating numerous opportunities. He had one big chance but could not make it count.



If his second half is anything to go by, he had a good game and showed signs of a good striker who is capable and ready to lead the line.



Ransford Yeboah N/A



Dede Ayew - N/A



Antoine Semenyo- N/A

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh- N/A



Jordan Ayew- N/A



Otto Addo - 5



Otto Addo delayed his substitutions despite playing against a 156th-ranked Nicaragua and taking a first-half lead.



He could not risk it to do an overhaul of substitutions in the early minutes of the second half to give each player some good minutes for assessment.



He waited until the 81st minute to make his first change. Both Jordan Ayew and Daniel Afriyie were brought on a minute to full-time and did not have a touch.



