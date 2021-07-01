Kofi Manu describes GFA's ban of Phar Rangers as hollow and bogus

Veteran Football Administrator, Kofi Manu

Veteran Football Administrator, Kofi Manu ‘Blue Boy’ has described the Ghana Football Association’s ban of Phar Rangers as hollow, bogus and nothing short of witch-haunting.

The GFA Disciplinary Committee on June 30, 2021 handed Phar Rangers punishment following their decision to withdraw from all GFA organized competitions.



Despite rescinding their decision along the line, the Disciplinary Committee stated that the club violated the rules and regulations of the Association.



However, the DC inflicted a five-year ban on the club, Directors and Shareholders which includes Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah. They also ruled that players of the club are free agents.

Reacting to the sanctions by the FA on Opemsuo FM, he said, "The ruling of the Disciplinary Committee of the GFA against Phar Rangers is hollow, bogus and nothing short of witch-hunting."



The former football agent has been given a three-day ultimatum to appeal the decision.