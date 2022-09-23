0
Koforidua Stadium, other sports facilities will be completed soon - Minister

Evans Opoku Bobie Cc Deputy Minister of Youth & Sports, Evans Opoku Bobie

Fri, 23 Sep 2022 Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Deputy Minister of Youth & Sports Evans Opoku Bobie says the government is prioritizing completing five out of the 10- Youth and Sports Multipurpose centers across the country.

According to him, the project is expected to be completed and handed over to the communities by the year's close.

The Member of Parliament for Asunafo North told Kingdom FM in an exclusive interview that, the five centers in Axim, Dunkwa-Offin, Wa, Dormaa, and Koforidua are currently under construction and are expected to be completed and commissioned by end of the year.

“We are going to ensure we complete the projects. Our plan is to ensure we finish five of the projects before moving on to the others.”

“Axim, Dunkwa-Offin, Wa, Koforidua, and Dormaa are currently under construction and we are committed to ensuring the work is done. The government wants to prioritize these five centers and get them done,” he added.

“We want to finish the project as soon as possible so the youth of this country will benefit from it," Bobie said.

When completed, the facilities will house an 8-lane athletic track, a FIFA standard pitch, a career counseling center, basketball and handball courts, a multi-purpose sports hall, a restaurant, and an ICT center. The mini-stadium can seat up to 5,000 people.

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor
