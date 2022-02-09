Konadu Yiadom ditches Hearts, Kotoko set for move in Norway

WAFA captain Konadu Yiadom

WAFA SC defender Konadu Yiadom is close to sealing a move to Norwegian top tier side Sandefjord Fotball, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm

The 21-year-old will join the Eliteserien club in coming days after agreement has been reached between WAFA and Sandefjord.



The stalwart centre-back has already agreed personal terms with the club and will sign a permanent contract after his passing medical examination.



Yiadom is expected to leave Ghana for Turkey where the club is currently preparing for the upcoming 2022 campaign.



The highly-rated defender has been an outstanding figure in the Ghana Premier League in the last two seasons since he joined WAFA from Tema United FC.

Yiadom made 32 appearances for the Academy club in the Ghanaian top-flight in the 2020/2021 campaign, most appearances by a player in the season.



The WAFA captain has been in devastating form this season having played 15 times in the Ghana Premier League and has won the most number of man of the match awards which is four.



He has been a subject of transfer target of the two most glamorous clubs in Ghana, Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak in the last two transfer windows.



Yiadom made his Ghana debut in March 2021 when he featured for the Black Stars B during an international friendly against Uzbekistan.