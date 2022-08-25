Konadu Yiadom has been registered by Hearts of Oak - Kwame Opare Addo

Konadu Yiadom

Communications Director of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo has confirmed that Konadu Yiadom has been registered by the club ahead of the new season.

On Tuesday, reports emerged that the MTN FA Cup champions were unable to register the lanky centre-back for the upcoming season due to the club's inability to secure funds to pay the camp of the player.



But according to Opare Addo, the club has registered the player for the upcoming season.



He further urged the fans of the club to ignore any reports suggesting that Yiadom has not been registered.



“For us at Hearts, nobody can set an agenda against us," he told Accra-based Onua FM.

"Konadu Yiadom is a registered player of Hearts of Oak. Konadu Yiadom was registered Monday (22nd October 2022) around 11:20 pm on the deadline day,” he added.



Konadu Yiadom is currently at the camp of the Black Galaxies ahead of the 2023 CHAN Qualifiers against Nigeria.



Hearts of Oak will represent the country in the CAF Confederations Cup and will also open their 2022/23 Ghana Premier League campaign with an away game against Aduana Stars.