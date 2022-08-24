0
Konadu Yiadom saga: Hearts won't tolerate any blackmail - Vincent Odotei to Tema United president

Wed, 24 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak board member, Vincent Sowah Odotei, has stated that the Phobians will not tolerate any extortion from Tema United President, Joe Abu Salam, over the transfer of Konadu Yiadom.

Last season, Konadu Yiadom made 31 appearances for West African Football Academy (WAFA), however after his contract with WAFA expired, he returned to Tema United.

Konadu Yiadom was transferred to Hearts of Oak in the just ended transfer window but Joe Abu Salam, president of Tema United is having second thoughts about his decision to sell Yiadom to the Phobians.

Speaking to Asempa FM Vincent Sowah Odotei slammed Salam, stating that Hearts has made a partial payment to Tema United and he has collected the money.

"He has taken part of the money for Konadu Yiadom. We will not stand for any blackmail. If you have taken part of the money, why do you make it look like he has not taken anything. We'll not tolerate that," he said.

"If I tell you what Abu has done to Hearts over this Konadu matter, you will be shocked. Ask him if we owe him the players he brought to us. Abu should stay clear. We signed Konadu on a pre-contract as far back in April this year," he added.

