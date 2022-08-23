Konadu Yiadom will not play for Hearts of Oak - Agent tells Vincent Odotei Sowah

Former WAFA captain, Konadu Yiadom

Agent of defender Konadu Yiadom, Joe Abu Salam has vowed that he will not allow his player join Accra Hearts of Oak despite signing a pre-contract with the team.

Joe Abu Salam who earlier stated that he regrets signing off the deal for his client to join the Phobians, vowed to pull the plug on the deal after claiming that Accra Hearts of Oak Board Member, Vincent Odotei Sowah has called him greedy.



He stated that he should have given the player to Accra Hearts of Oak's rivals Asante Kotoko who had a" better deal for the Black Galaxies defender.



“I regret not giving Konadu to Kotoko. Everything shows I made a mistake. I really regret and should have taken the money from Kotoko. [Kotoko Chief Execuitve] Nana Yaw even told me Hearts have no money to pay the boy,”



"I'm shocked that Odotei will call me greedy and calling me names. I'm not greedy. Does Odotei knows football and he is there calling me greedy? He should quit football and focus on his politics because he does not understand football. I'm sorry for Odotei, this boy (Konadu Yiadom) will not play for Hearts of Oak," Joe Abu Salam said in an interview with Accra-based Asempa FM.

Konadu Yiadom, a former WAFA captain has signed a three-year contract with the Phobians as a free agent and has been registered for the 2022/2023 CAF Confederation Cup.



The 22-year-old central defender is currently in the camp of the Black Galaxies preparing for the CHAN qualifier against Nigeria.







JE/KPE