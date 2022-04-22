Korea will play friendly match with Brazil to prepare for 2022 World Cup

Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of the Brazilian Football Association confirmed the fixture

South Korean national football team, which will face Portugal in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, will play a friendly match against Brazil in June, according to Portuguese media Avola.

The news was delivered on the 19th by Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of the Brazilian Football Association (CBF)



Portugal is in Group H with South Korea, Ghana, and Uruguay for the 2022 World Cup, which will be contested in Qatar in November. Portugal will face Korea in their last group encounter on December 2nd at the Education City Stadium.

Brazil is set to meet Argentina in the match A stage of the 2022 Qatar World Cup South America qualification match in June.



The match was held in Brazil in September of last year, but it was called off by quarantine officials because players from the Premier League on the Argentine national team broke Brazilian quarantine restrictions.