Kotoko's Franck Mbella handed call up by Cameroon

Asante Kotoko striker, Franck Etouga Mbella

Asante Kotoko and Ghana Premier League top scorer, Frank Mbella Etouga has been handed a call up by the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

The lethal striker has been invited for the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers next month against Kenya and Burundi in June.



FECAFOOT per their letter sent to his club Asante Kotoko expect the striker to join camp on 30th May, 2022 to begin preparations for the qualifiers.



"Within the framework of the qualification matches for AFCON 2023, Ivory Coast, Cameroon's national team will play official matches during the FIFA break starting from May 30 to Jun 14, 2022. June 4, Cameroon vs Kenya. June 8, Burundi vs Cameroon.



"In this perspective, a preparatory training camp will be held in the aforementioned break from May 30th to June 14.



"In view of the above, we hereby inform you that you have been invited to take part in the said meeting," ;part of the letter read.

The Cameroonian striker has been at his brilliant best as he has scored 19 goals in 28 matches for the club.



