Kotoko 1 - 1 Aduana Stars: Mbella Etouga's two penalty misses cost Porcupine Warriors

20220508 170033 Kotoko players try to dispossess an Aduana player

Mon, 9 May 2022 Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Leaders Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC dropped valauble points at home against Aduana Stars FC in the Ghana Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon in Kumasi in a pulsating 1-1 stalemate.

The Reds were wasted numerous chances against the Green and Yellow Fire Lads as they drew 1-1 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Asante Kotoko scored the only goal of the first half six minutes to the end of the first half with a delightful strike by Franck Thierry Mbella Etouga.

The Cameroonian striker in the second half missed two penalty kicks and Kotoko were later punished by Bright Adjei.

Adjei rose highest to head home from a corner kick in the 90th minute to make it 1-1.

The draw means Kotoko lead the with 56 points, 9 better than Bechem United who lie  second.

The 22021-22 Ghana Premier League leaders Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC will make a short trip to Obuasi to take on Ashantigold SC at the Len Clay Stadium.

Two-time Champions, Aduana Stars FC will on next matchday host Elmina Sharks FC at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa.

